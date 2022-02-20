Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

