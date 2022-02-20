Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 2,805.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171,333 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $106,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $363,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $102.94.

