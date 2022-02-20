Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $187,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

