Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $35.58 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179,654 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.