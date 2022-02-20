Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $75.49 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 219,806 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in NIKE by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

