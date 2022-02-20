Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.09.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $482.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

