Millennium Management LLC Purchases 886,066 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.50 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

