Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $939.62 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Mina has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006383 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $939.62 million and approximately $56.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.89 or 0.06882954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.99 or 0.99978929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 383,219,364 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.