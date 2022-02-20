Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1,793.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $902.33 or 0.02345350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.55 or 0.06910130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.81 or 0.99908097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 9,078 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

