Mizuho Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX stock opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

