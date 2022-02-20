Mizuho Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

