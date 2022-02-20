Mizuho Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $243.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $281.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.