Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Trading Down 4.7%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 56,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,307,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

