Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $20.34 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

About Modiv

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.