Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. 712,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,689. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

