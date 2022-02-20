monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.26. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

