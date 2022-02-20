MONK (MONK) Price Up 37.9% This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. MONK has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $10,555.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005451 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012468 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

