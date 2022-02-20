Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 35213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

