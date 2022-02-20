Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $323.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Moody’s by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

