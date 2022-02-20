Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Davis Select International ETF worth $76,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DINT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.