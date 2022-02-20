Morgan Stanley Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $445.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.55. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $310.23 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.