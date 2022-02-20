Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $75,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.