Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

