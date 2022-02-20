Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brown & Brown worth $77,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

