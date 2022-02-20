Morgan Stanley Sells 1,008,579 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,008,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $80,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

