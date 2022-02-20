Morgan Stanley Sells 50,443 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $77,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.