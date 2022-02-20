Morgan Stanley Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. Thales has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $108.50.
Thales Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLEF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.