Morgan Stanley Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. Thales has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

