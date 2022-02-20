MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

