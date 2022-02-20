MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.06.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

