MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.06.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

