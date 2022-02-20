National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,071 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,852,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

