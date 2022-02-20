National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

