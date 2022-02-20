National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

