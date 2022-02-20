National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

NTIOF opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

