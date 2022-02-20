National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

