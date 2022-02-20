National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.20

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.20 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

