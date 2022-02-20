National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,805 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

