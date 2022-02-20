Needham & Company LLC Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $38.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.