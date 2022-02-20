Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $119,486.40 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

