NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.63

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 14988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

