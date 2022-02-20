Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $57,905.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,520 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.