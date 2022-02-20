Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

