Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 682 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

