Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

