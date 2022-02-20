Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $114.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

