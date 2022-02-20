New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

