NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 150.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexImmune by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexImmune by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.50 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

