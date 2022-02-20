NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,615.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $21,703.65 and $2,615.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

