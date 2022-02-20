NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.64. 702,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,403. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

