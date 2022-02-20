Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 6,972 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 362.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 290.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $29,929,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 304.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

