Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $482.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.46 and a 200-day moving average of $493.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

